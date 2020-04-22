121 years before COVID-19 Swami Vivekananda suggested ways to fight plague

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic about 121 years ago when another pandemic plague broke out in Kolkata and other parts of India Swami Vivekananda wrote an unique advisory for the Kolkata residents called the Plague Manifesto. The booklet was written in 1898 soon plague broke out in Kolkata.

Vivekananda emphasized on not panicking, maintaining personal hygiene and boosting immunity to keep the plague at bay; almost the same practices emphasized by public health experts to battle COVID-19.

He also urged people to join forces with those who are trying to find a way to fend off the menace.

“We humbly pray to you — please do not panic due to unfounded fear...” stated Vivekananda.

Urging people to “live pure and clean lives” Vivekananda advised them to keep their house and adjoining premises clean along with things of their daily use.

“Always keep the house and its premises, the rooms, clothes, bed, drain, etc., clean,” he said.

Healthy eating was a key point in his advice. He pointed out that weak health makes one more vulnerable to diseases.

Vivekananda urged people not to eat “stale, spoiled food” and have a “fresh and nutritious” diet.

He also tried to dispel several rumours regarding plague at that time such the colonial British Government will vaccinate everyone by force and clarified that only those who are willing will be vaccinated.

“Do not pay any heed to rumours. The British government will not vaccinate anyone by force. Only those who are willing will be vaccinated,” stated Vivekananda in the Manifesto.

He also said that the then government was active in helping the people and there was nothing to be afraid of.

“The government authorities have also been particularly helpful to us. So what is there to fear?” stated Vivekananda.

However, his efforts were not limited to just giving advices. According to the May 2006 edition of Prabuddha Bharata, a monthly journal published by Advaita Ashrama, a publication Centre of the Ramakrishna Math in West Bengal’s Belur, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission two of his eminent disciples Sister Nivedita and Swami Sadananda started a major cleaning drive in the city which later received huge public support.