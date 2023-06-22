1.25 crore employed in India since 2014: Bhupender Yadav

The Centre on Thursday claimed that the country has seen massive increase in employment opportunities in the last nine years and about 1.25 crore new jobs have been created since 2014.

Citing a number of institution-based labour surveys done by the ministry, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that there has been a massive increase in employment during the period from 2014 to 2022.

"If you see the EPFO data, the number of pensioners (under the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995) has increased from 51 lakh in 2014-15 to 72 lakh in 2021-22. If you see that around 22 lakh people retired but the registrations under the social security scheme run by the EPFO have increased," Yadav told media here.

The EPFO data showed that the total number of registered subscribers was 15.84 crore in 2014-15, which increased to 27.73 crore in 2021-22, he said.

He also referred to the latest payroll data of the EPFO released earlier this week, which showed 17.20 lakh net new additions of members in April this year.

The number of new members' enrolment with EPFO was 1.38 crore in 2022-23, higher than 1.22 crore in 2021-22. according to the data.

On JAM (Jandhan Aadhaar Mobile), the minister said that about 30 crore workers under the e-Shram portal (a national database for informal workers) engaged in 400 different occupations were enrolled.

Though initially there were 120 categories of occupations for enrolment on the e-Sharam portal, it now has been increased to 400.

The e-Shram portal was launched on August 26, 2021 with an objective to create a national database for unorganised workers.