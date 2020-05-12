13 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi; cases now at 7,639

Thirteen COVID-19 related deaths, the highest for a single day, was reported in Delhi taking the total to 86 even as fresh cases surged to 406, a medical bulletin said on Tuesday (May 12).

With this, Delhi has 7,639 cases of which 4,124 of 53.98% of the total cases were reported in May alone.

The bulletin, however, did not make it clear whether these deaths happened during the past 24 hours or whether they died earlier and added to the list of COVID-19 casualties by the Delhi government’s Death Audit Committee.

One of the positives would be that 383 people were discharged, taking the total to 2,512 even as those under treatment remained above 5,000. At present, 3,978 are being treated in hospitals while 1,073 mild cases are in home isolation.

The number of testings also crossed one lakh mark with Delhi now tested 1,06,109 people, including 9,431 fresh samples.

May alone accounts for more than half of the cases -- 4,124 or 53.99% of total cases -- reported in the capital. The capital recorded its first case on March 2 while it had crossed the 6,000 mark on May 8.

On May 1, Delhi had reported 223 cases which saw an increase to 386 on May 2. The capital reported 427 cases on May 3, 349 cases on May 4, 206 on May 5, 428 on May 6, 448 on May 7, 338 on May 8, 224, or May 9, 381 on May 10 and 310 on May 11.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs one crore compensation to the family of a municipal contractual teacher, who died due to COVID-19. Bekati Sarkar was engaged in food distribution in hunger relief centres.

Kejriwal said she had distributed food to poor on April 10, 17 and 18 but did not attend duty on April 25. During the enquiry, it was found that she was hospitalised, first in Ambedkar hospital and later in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where she breathed her last on May 4.

"She is a Corona warrior and we have decided to give Rs one crore as compensation to her family," he said.