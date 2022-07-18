13 dead as Pune-bound bus falls in river in Madhya Pradesh

At least 13 persons died after a bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation fell into the Narmada river along the Khargone-Dhar boundary in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to different estimates, around 40 to 55 passengers were on board the bus.

More casualties have not been ruled out

Officials of governments in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have confirmed 13 deaths.

The bus, which started from Indore, was bound for Amalner in Jalgaon.

MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe is in touch with authorities in Madhya Pradesh.

The accident took place at the Khalghar Sanjay Setu, from where the bus fell into the river.

“A total of 50 to 55 passengers were present - and some people are still missing,” said Mishra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked for ambulances to be pressed into action.

Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are in touch with authorities in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Shinde and briefed the details of the accident.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former minister Girish Mahajan, who hails from Jalgaon, is air-dashing to the accident site. “The information that we have received is that 40 plus passengers were in the bus,” he said.

The bus MH-40 - 9848 started around 7:30 am from Indore.

The bus fell into the river between 10.00 to 10.15 am, reports reaching here said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected”.