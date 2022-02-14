15-year-old boy with MIS-C successfully treated at Wockhardt Hospital

A 15-year-old boy was successfully treated for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a potentially fatal post-Covid complication that involves multiple organs.

Harsh Chauhan a 15-year-old resident of Virar in Palghar district, complained of high-grade fever, severe abdominal pain and was taken to a local hospital wherein he was diagnosed with appendicitis and underwent appendectomy, a surgery to remove the appendix when it is infected, and large amount of pus was drained from the abdomen.

The patient was breathless and was shifted to Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road near Mumbai for further treatment.

Dr Ankit Gupta, Lead Paediatric Critical Care Specialist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, said: “On arrival in an emergency at midnight, the patient was critical and his saturation level was 30%. He was immediately put on high ventilator support, his CT scan showed around 70% of lung involvement, and had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).”

"Since there was multi-system involvement like abdomen, lungs and his blood pressure were low, we suspected multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) temporarily associated with Covid," Gupta added.

MIS-C is a syndrome wherein one’s organs and tissues tend to get severely inflamed. This patient had a family history of Covid infection.

Gupta added: “He was treated with steroids and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). The patient’s condition dramatically improved, his breathing and saturation improved. He was off the ventilator after 4 to five days. Not Treating him at the right time could have led to the loss of life in a few hours.”

Parents shouldn’t ignore symptoms such as prolonged high-grade fever, red eyes, swelling in the neck, rashes all over the body, abdominal pain, loose motions, low blood pressure, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhoea. These symptoms overlap with various other conditions and so a high index of suspicion for MIS-C is important, Gupta said.

“Harsh couldn’t focus on his studies or other activities due to immense abdominal pain and fever. But his pain worsened and we took him to a local hospital that diagnosed him of having appendicitis. He also underwent surgery but his condition didn’t improve. when we came to know that his multiple organs were affected due to the syndrome we were really scared. We thank the doctors for treating my son promptly with the correct diagnosis and saving his life,” the family said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: