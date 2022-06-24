17,336 new Covid cases in India, up 30% since yesterday

17,336 new Covid cases in India, up 30% since yesterday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 09:21 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Friday reported 17,336 new Covid-19 cases, up 30 per cent from yesterday, taking the overall tally to 4,33,62,294, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The active cases jumped to 88,284 after an increase of 4,294 cases in the last 24 hours. 

The nation reported 13 more deaths, taking the toll to 524954. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

What's Brewing

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 