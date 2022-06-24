17,336 new Covid cases in India, up 30% since yesterday

India on Friday reported 17,336 new Covid-19 cases, up 30 per cent from yesterday, taking the overall tally to 4,33,62,294, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases jumped to 88,284 after an increase of 4,294 cases in the last 24 hours.

The nation reported 13 more deaths, taking the toll to 524954.

