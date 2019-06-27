2 hacked to death in UP, honour killing suspected

In a suspected case of killing for the sake of family honour, two lovers were allegedly hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, about 350 km from here.

According to police sources here, the bodies of the lovers were recovered from the fields near Kachpura village in the district on Thursday morning.

One person has been arrested in this connection.

Sources said that Shyam Veer, a resident of Gorau village, was having an affair with a girl from a nearby village for the past few years. The family members of the girl did not approve of their relationship.

On Wednesday night, the couple was allegedly caught together in a field by the girl's family members. Their bodies were recovered from the same spot on Thursday morning, police said.

Shyam's uncle claimed that the girl's father called the victim on the latter's mobile phone late on Wednesday night. After talking to the girl's father Shyam went out, he added.

Police suspect that the father of the girl hacked the lovers to death and dumped their bodies in the fields. The father has been arrested, police said.

"It is a case of honour killing...the girl's family did not like her relationship with Shyam and had also warned her several times," said a police official in Agra.

Earlier also several lovers have been killed for the sake of family honour in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially in the western region. The powerful 'khaps' (caste panchayats) have warned that they will not allow marriages outside the castes and against the wishes of the family.