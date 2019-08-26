22 senior tax officials axed on corruption charges

Continuing its tirade agaist corrupt officials, the Centre on Monday sacked 22 senior tax officials, including one D Ashok, Superintendent, Bengaluru Customs Zone.

All the officials belong to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and have been removed on charges of corruption and CBI trap, sources said.

Atleast 10 tax officials being removed from their services are from Bhopal.

This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation where he had said that some black sheep in the tax administration may have misused their power and engaged in harassment either by targeting honest assessees or by taking excessive action for minor or procedural violations, sending across the message that the government would no longer be tough with honest taxpayers.