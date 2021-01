Ramesh Choudhary, EA(P)5, a 22-year-old Indian Navy sailor posted onboard INS Betwa at Mumbai, was found dead due to a bullet injury in the morning hours of Sunday.

His service issue rifle was found next to him.

The unmarried sailor, who had just returned to the ship post leave, hails from Jodhpur and is survived by his parents and a younger sister.

The matter is under investigation by the police with the assistance of naval authorities.