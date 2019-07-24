23 fake varsities in India, one in Karnataka: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has published the list of fake universities across the nation and cautioned students and parents not to get admission in those institutions.

As per the public notice issued by the UGC, there are over 23 fake universities across the nation of which highest are in Uttar Pradesh and next comes Delhi. One such institution is identified in Karnataka too.

According to the list published by the UGC, an institution by name Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society located in Gokak of Belagavi district is categorised as fake university. The UGC cautioned students, parents and public to be aware before joining this institute as the admissions for the 2019-20 academic year is under process.

More than eight such institutions have been identified in Uttar Pradesh alone and seven at Delhi.

The institution mentioned as fake in Karnataka is in the list for the last several years and no further information is available about its functioning.