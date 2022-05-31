2,338 new Covid-19 cases, 19 more deaths in India

With 2,338 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,58,087, while the active cases increased to 17,883, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,630 with 19 fresh fatalities.

An increase of 185 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

More to follow...