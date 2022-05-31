2,338 new Covid-19 cases, 19 more deaths in India

2,338 new Covid-19 cases, 19 more deaths in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2022, 08:53 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 08:53 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

With 2,338 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,58,087, while the active cases increased to 17,883, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,630 with 19 fresh fatalities.

An increase of 185 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

More to follow...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

DH Toon | No power? Use pamphlets to cool off!

Why are cotton prices so high?

Why are cotton prices so high?

 