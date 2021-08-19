28 youths from Uttar Pradesh stuck in Afghanistan

At least 28 youths from different districts in the eastern Uttar Pradesh region were stuck in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have captured power.

According to the reports, youths, who hailed from Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ballia, Mau and some other districts, were locked in a steel factory on Bagram Road near Kabul.

''The youths have been locked inside a room in the factory...they are not being allowed to leave...their passports are also with the owner of the company,'' said the father of a youth, who was a resident of Azamgarh district.

He said that his son had spoken to him soon after the Taliban had stormed into Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and told him that the situation was tense and that the owner of the company had assured them that they would be allowed to leave once the situation improved.

The brother of one Ranjit Maurya, who was also stuck inside the factory, said that attempts to speak to him proved futile. ''I had spoken to him a few days back....he was worried and wanted to return home,'' he said.

He said that the trapped youths were unable to contact the Indian embassy in Kabul. According to the reports, all Indian embassy personnel have been evacuated from Kabul and brought back to the country.

The parents of the youths appealed to the government to bring them back. ''The government must bring all of them back,'' said Harkhu Chauhan, whose son was among the youths stranded in Afghanistan.

Union Minister Ajai Kumar Mishra said on Thursday that the government would bring back all the Indians who were stuck in Afghanistan.

