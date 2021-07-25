2nd wave not over, Covid-19 can strike again if we lower guard: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry On Sunday, in partnership with UNICEF, hosted a communication awareness workshop for representatives of community radio stations from 16 states for creating campaigns about Covid-appropriate behaviour and busting myths surrounding vaccination.

Community Radio Stations (CRS) were asked to continuously remind listeners about the need to strictly follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) as the second wave is still not over and the virus can strike back as soon society ignores health advisories and lowers its guard against Covid-19.

With Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossing the landmark of 43 crore on Saturday, the government feels it can be better if vaccination hesitancy goes away from rural areas. Cumulatively, 43,31,50,864 vaccine doses were administered through 52,72,431 sessions till early Sunday morning while the total number of vaccine doses administered in 24 hours till Sunday morning was 51,18,210.

The workshop emphasised the role of collective responsibility to address mental health issues among communities through informative programming by engaging with subject experts from the state and national level. Government plans to highlight the community-led positive initiatives and role models to strengthen vaccine trust among communities that they cater to.

Targeting uptake of vaccination among many tribal districts of India, Government has launched CRS programs in regional language aimed at educating communities about importance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour, addressing myths and misinformation linked to vaccines and creating awareness on vaccination progress.

