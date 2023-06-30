3 hurt as vehicle in Amarnath security convoy skids off highway in Udhampur

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was among three persons injured when a vehicle, which was part of the Amarnath security convoy, skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district on Friday morning, officials said.
The first batch of over 3,400 Amarnath pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas early this morning.
An escort vehicle in the convoy, which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir, skidded off the highway at Bali nallah area and overturned resulting in injuries to three persons, including the DSP, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Dr Vinood Kumar told PTI.
The injured have been hospitalised.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down
In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur
PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University
Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids
Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’
Women protest against Manipur CM's possible resignation
Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world