3 hurt as vehicle in Amarnath security convoy skids off highway in Udhampur

Vehicle in Amarnath security convoy skids off highway

The first batch of over 3,400 Amarnath pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir early this morning.

PTI
PTI, Udhampur/Jammu,
  • Jun 30 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 15:00 ist
CRPF personnel patrol Jammu & Kashmir National Highway as first batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra 2023, on the outskirts of Jammu, Friday, June 30, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was among three persons injured when a vehicle, which was part of the Amarnath security convoy, skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district on Friday morning, officials said.

The first batch of over 3,400 Amarnath pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas early this morning.

An escort vehicle in the convoy, which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir, skidded off the highway at Bali nallah area and overturned resulting in injuries to three persons, including the DSP, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Dr Vinood Kumar told PTI.

The injured have been hospitalised.

amarnath yatra
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

