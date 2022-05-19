3 killed in Haryana as truck runs over sleeping migrants

3 killed in Haryana as truck runs over migrants

IANS
IANS,
  • May 19 2022, 11:11 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 11:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least three migrant labourers were killed and 11 injured on Thursday in Haryana when a truck loaded with coal ran over them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway near the Aasoda toll plaza in Jhajjar district, the police said.

The migrants were sleeping on the roadside.

Most of the injured have been referred to the PGIMS in Rohtak with critical injuries.

At the time of the accident, 18 labourers were sleeping. Four of them escaped unhurt, while three died on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh told the media that the labourers, who were employed with a contractor and deployed in the road repair work, were sleeping on the roadside despite being warned by the police to move to a safer place.

They placed a barrier on one side of the highway to make space for sleeping. "The truck ran over them after hitting the barrier," he said.

