'3,000 raids on opposition leaders', says AAP's Sanjay Singh in RS

'3,000 raids on oppn leaders': AAP's Sanjay Singh in RS

Dhankhar said that any allegations not authenticated will have consequences

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 12 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 14:36 ist
AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday raised the issue opposition leaders' premises being raided by central probe agencies (ED, CBI) , who go undertake these long searches and raids instead of going after the likes of Vjay mallya, Nirav Modi and others who have frauded the country.

The AAP MP alleged that 3,000 such raids have been conducted. He alleged that the government agencies were deliberately harassing the opposition. The treasury benches raised strong objections, the chair Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the allegations should be authenticated.

Track Parliament proceedings here

Responding to this, Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that "the facts were mentioned in various Parliament replies and news reports and the members should not be forced to give proof much like the Prime Minister when he says that two crore jobs have been provided... which is taken as the proof..."

Dhankhar said that any allegations not authenticated will have consequences. He said he will meet floor leaders on Tuesday on the issue of authentication.

Responding to the LoP and AAP MP, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said that the opposition is in the a habit of levelling allegations.

AAP's Sanjay Singh said that the opposition leaders were being put in jail.

AAP
Rajya Sabha
Winter Session
Parliament

