3,621 children orphaned during Covid-19 pandemic, NCPCR tells SC

As many as 3,621 children were orphaned and 274 were found abandoned, while 26,176 lost either parent between April 1, 2020 and June 5, 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Commission for Protection of Child's Rights told the Supreme Court that a total of 30,071 children in distress were registered on its portal 'Bal Swaraj' after collecting data from the States and Union Territories.

It has uploaded the data received regarding children who have lost either their mother or father or both parents from April 1, 2020 to June 5, 2021 irrespective of their reason of death.

Among the states, Maharashtra recorded highest number of 7,084 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 3,172 and Rajasthan with 2,482 cases where children were either orphaned or lost one parent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka recorded that 99 children were orphaned, and six were found abandoned during this period, while 555 kids lost single parent.

In response to the information sought by the top court, the Commission expressed its concern over some individuals and NGOs getting involved in collecting information of such children in distress to give them away for adoption without following due procedure mandated under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

"The Commission is also concerned to note that several NGOs are seeking monetary support in the name of children impacted by Covid. However, there is no disclosure to authorities regarding actual beneficiaries. As Children in distress situations are wards of State, it is imperative for all concerned to immediately inform the statutory authority about any such child noticed by them," it said.

Maintaining that the identity of the child must not be disclosed, the Commission asked the court to direct all the States to create Juvenile Justice Fund and inform general public to give donations for welfare of children.