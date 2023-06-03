4 witnesses corroborate allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh: Report

4 witnesses corroborate claims against WFI head: Report

These four are among 125 potential witnesses across four states whose statements have been recorded by the Delhi Police

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 03 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 16:23 ist
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid intensified protests and mounting pressure over the Centre to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, one Olympian, a Commonwealth gold medallist, an international referee, and a state-level coach have reportedly corroborated the allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. 

As per an Indian Express report, these four are among 125 potential witnesses across four states whose statements have been recorded by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police on April 28 had filed two FIRs against the WFI chief on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. While the first FIR pertains to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

Read | 'Arrest Brij Bhushan by June 9 or face intensified protest,' says 'Khap mahapanchayat'

As per the report, the first of the four who have corroborated the claims, a coach of one of the complainants told the Delhi Police that the wrestler had informed him via phone about the incident of sexual harassment just six hours after it occurred.

Next, the two Indian women wrestlers -- an Olympian and a Commonwealth medallist -- told the investigators that the complainant informed them about the WFI chief's advances one month after it took place. 

And the fourth, a referee, who is a reputed official on the national and international circuit, informed the Delhi Police that he heard about the incidents of sexual harassment faced by the women wrestlers when he would travel for tournaments at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have informed that the investigation into the case is under way. Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa told IE, "We cannot comment on the investigation in this case or what the evidence is. SIT has been probing the matter and will submit a report to the court.”
 

