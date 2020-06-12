40 COVID-19 patients who jumped quarantine booked in Chennai

As many as 40 persons, who were tested positive for COVID-19 and advised home isolation due to their asymptomatic nature, have been booked for jumping quarantine and stepping out of their residences in this metropolis.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G Prakash said these people were booked after complaints emerged that they were violating the quarantine rules and stepping out of their houses. He also warned that people who jump quarantine along with their contacts would be shifted to COVID care centres if they violate rules laid out by the government.

All 40 were confirmed COVID-19 patients and were advised home quarantine since they were asymptomatic. They were sent home due to the new discharge policy that allows symptomatic people to home quarantine.

These violators have been booked under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, officials said. The violations took place in 14 of the total 15 zones in the city, including the areas where prevalence of the virus is much.

The violations have been made public after the GCC on Thursday announced that anyone who undergoes a COVID-19 test in the city will be asked to quarantine for 14 days along with their family members irrespective of the test result.

The move evoked criticism as many pointed out that compulsory quarantine of people testing for COVID-19 would instil fear among people and would only discourage even symptomatic people from approaching the testing centres.

Meanwhile, GCC partnered with Portea Medical to provide home isolation services for Coronavirus positive patients. The company said Portea Medical has been helping the GCC in managing patients that are home isolated.

“These patients are monitored remotely through a comprehensive tracking system involving government doctors and experts from Portea for the entire mandated isolation period of 14 days,” the company said in a statement.

Under the initiative, about 2500 COVID-19 patients have been on-boarded for home isolation services and 50 have been transferred to hospitals after initial screening. More than 2500 e-consultations have been provided and about 1200 patients have been discharged after treatment. The patients do not have to pay any fee for the service, it said.