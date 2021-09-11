4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Joshimath, Uttarakhand

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Joshimath, Uttarakhand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 11 2021, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 08:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand at 05:58 am today, the National Center for Seismology informed.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Earthquake
Uttarakhand
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Afghanistan's Hazaras fear uncertain future

Afghanistan's Hazaras fear uncertain future

Mizoram braces for 2nd refugee wave from Myanmar

Mizoram braces for 2nd refugee wave from Myanmar

 