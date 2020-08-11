4G ban to be lifted in J&K after Aug 15 on trial basis

4G ban to be lifted in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15 on trial basis: Centre to SC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2020, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 11:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The Centre told Supreme Court that 4G internet services will be restored on trial basis in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15. The outcome of this restoration will be reviewed by a committee after two months.
 

 

More to follow...

 

 

Jammu and Kashmir
4G

