5 Indian cities have more than one lakh Covid-19 cases

Five Indian cities have more than one lakh Covid-19 cases each but displaying more of a declining trend while Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh emerging as the new hotspot reporting excess of 1,000 cases every day.

Of the five cities with one-lakh-plus cases, three are in Maharashtra which crossed the five-lakh infections mark on Saturday, while the other two cities being Delhi and Chennai.

India has recorded more than 60,000 cases for three consecutive days Thursday (62,538), Friday (61,537) and Saturday (64,399), after clocking 50,000 or more cases for eight days in a row.

On Sunday, India’s total Covid-19 count was 22,11,388, an increase of 59,265 at 9:00 p.m.

Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool and East Godavari districts were reporting in excess of 1,000 cases daily, with a rise in Covid-19 patients witnessed from mid-July. As of Friday, East Godavari district had 28,850 Covid-19 patients, while Kurnool had 24,679.

Andaman and Nicobar islands too have witnessed a surge in cases in August after reporting less than 20 new cases throughout July, barring a spike towards the end of the month. The union territory had 1,351 cases on Saturday of which 500 had been cured and discharged from health care facilities.

On the positive side, India has scaled up testing capabilities and tested more than seven lakh samples on Saturday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, through its network of more than 1,300 laboratories, had tested 7,19,364 samples on Saturday, taking the cumulative samples tested

Saturday also saw the highest number of recoveries – 53,879 – in a single day taking the total recoveries to more than 14.80 lakh. The total recoveries are more than double the active cases that are under medical supervision either at healthcare facilities or home isolation.

From 7.69% on April 5, the recovery rate had improved to 26.59% on May 3, 48.37% on June 7 and 68.78% on August 8.