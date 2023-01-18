50 aircraft to take part in Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, says IAF

50 aircraft to take part in R-Day celebrations: IAF

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 16:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Fifty aircraft will take part in the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path and will include the Navy's IL-38 which will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior IAF official said.

IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years, he said.

"It will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations here for the first time and perhaps the last time. It will be among the 50 aircraft that will take part in the event," the IAF official said.

These 50 aircraft will include four from the Army as well, he added.

At a press interaction here, the Indian Air Force also unveiled a model of the IAF tableau that will be showcased during the January 26 parade.

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

India News
Republic Day
Aircraft
IAF

