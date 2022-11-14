51 MPs faced money laundering cases, Supreme Court told

The Supreme Court has been informed that 51 MPs have been facing money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate while similar number of lawmakers are facing cases lodged by the CBI.

In a status report, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria also told the court that 71 MLAs/ MLCs are accused in cases arising out of offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

"However, the report does not show as to how many MPs and MLAs/MLCs are sitting and/or former legislators," he wrote in the latest report filed by advocate Sneha Kalita.

Acting as amicus curiae in a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, Hansaria said the report filed by CBI showed that total number of cases pending trial against MPs/MLAs are 121.

As many as 14 sitting MPs, 37 former MPs faced the CBI cases and five of the accused lawmakers had expired. Total number of MLAs involved in CBI cases are recorded as 112. Among them are 34 sitting MLAs, and 78 former ones, while nine others had expired.

The cases punishable with life imprisonment are 58. The cases where charges have not been framed are 45, the report said, also pointing out cases of "glaring and inordinate delays".

With regard to drug cases, the report stated no criminal case is pending against any sitting or former MP/MLA in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

As per a status report by National Investigation Agency, four cases are pending. Out of which, two are against sitting MP/MLA.

The report also pointed out the Union government has filed no response in terms of the top court's order of August 25, 2021 for making available necessary manpower and infrastructure for speedy disposal of cases against MPs and MLAs.

Among his suggestions, Hansaria said a monitoring committee headed by a former judge, may be constituted for ED and CBI cases.