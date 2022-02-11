58,077 new Covid-19 cases, 657 more deaths in India

58,077 new Covid-19 cases, 657 more deaths in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2022, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 09:08 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Friday logged 58,077 new Covid-19 cases and 657 more deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The active cases now stand at 6,97,802, while the toll is at 5,07,177. 

Meanwhile, thousands of vials of the Sputnik V vaccine will likely go to waste in Bengaluru because there are no takers for it given the almost-universal vaccination against Covid-19. Private hospitals, which had procured the Russian-made Covid vaccine last year anticipating demand, say they don’t know what to do with the unused vials. 

More to follow...

