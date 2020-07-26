67th Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers on 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, lauds efforts of states in making India self-reliant

Today's Mann ki Baat by PM Modi will be dedicated to Kargil Vijay Diwas. India celebrates 21 years of defeating the incursion by Pakistani troops at Kargil. Tweeting this morning the PM said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations." This is the 67th edition of the PM's monthly radio address.