67th Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers on 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, lauds efforts of states in making India self-reliant

Today's Mann ki Baat by PM Modi will be dedicated to Kargil Vijay Diwas. India celebrates 21 years of defeating the incursion by Pakistani troops at Kargil. Tweeting this morning the PM said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations." This is the 67th edition of the PM's monthly radio address.
PM Modi concludes his Mann ki Baat asking people to pledge for 'freedom from the virus' this Independence Day
The glorious height attained by our country is only due to the Tapasya, the perseverance of many an illustrious soul who dedicated an entire life towards nation-building. One such luminary is Lokmanya Tilak
PM Modi congratulates Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, new President of SUriname and, wishes him the best on behalf of 130 crore Indians
The PM remembers how the president took oath in Sanskrit.
It is season of rains. I urge you to pay special attention to cleanliness around you. Keep taking immunity enhancers such as kadha, immunity boosters. During times of Coronavirus, it is imperative that we protect ourselves against other diseases: PM
Raksha Bandhan is approaching. I have seen that many people and organisations are running initiatives to celebrate the festival in a different manner.
Raksha Bandhan is approaching. I have seen that many people and organisations are running initiatives to celebrate the festival in a different manner. Many are linking it to 'Vocal for Local' which is noteworthy
PM Modi speaks to students from Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh
India is changing now: PM Modi
There was a time, when whether in sports or other sectors, most people were either from big cities or from famous families or from well-known schools or colleges. Now, it is very different
PM Modi hails Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu
During COVID-19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine bed in her panchayat. Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight COVID19 & also create employment opportunities: PM Modi
PM Modi lauds efforts of people in North East, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Bihar and other parts of India who started producing several things locally , a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat
Pm Modi urges solidarity: Let us do everything to further national unity.
Today, Covid-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries.
We able to save the lives of lakhs of people,but threat of Coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant: PM
The loss of even one life is saddening, but India has also succeeded in saving the lives of millions of her people: PM
What Vaypayee said then, is relevant to us even now: PM Modi
PM remembers former Pm Vajpayee and his words on Kargil Vijay Diwas
21 yrs ago on this our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason
I urge the youth of the country to share stories of the heroic deeds of our brave hearts and sacrifices on part of the brave mothers, throughout the day
I am noticing, today, people are reminiscing the Kargil Victory, throughout the country. On social media, they are saluting their brave heart heroes and paying tributes to those martyred with the #CourageInKargil hashtag
the enemy lodged in soaring mountainous heights and our armed forces, our brave soldiers fighting from down below
India can never forget the circumstances under which the battle of Kargil took place.
Pakistan had embarked upon this misadventure, nursing delusions of encroaching upon Indian soil,to distract attention from internal strife prevailing there
Watch LIVE