70,421 new Covid-19 cases, 3,921 deaths: Lowest spike in over two months, rise in fatalities

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 14 2021, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 09:59 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India reported 70,421 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. With this, the country's total tally of infections has climbed to 2,95,10,410 since the beginning of the pandemic. This is India's lowest single-day spike since March-end.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,74,305 with 3,921 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further declined to 9,73,158, dropping below the 10-lakh mark after several weeks.

