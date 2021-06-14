70,421 new Covid-19 cases, 3,921 deaths: Lowest spike in over two months, rise in fatalities

India reported 70,421 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. With this, the country's total tally of infections has climbed to 2,95,10,410 since the beginning of the pandemic. This is India's lowest single-day spike since March-end.
The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,74,305 with 3,921 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases further declined to 9,73,158, dropping below the 10-lakh mark after several weeks.
Check out DH latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease
Remembering Sushant: Key moments from his career
Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village
A novel way to impart 'true education' during pandemic
Did Pacific islanders find Antarctica first?
DH Toon | 'One Earth, One Health' — A long pass?
The Lead: Swara Bhasker on 'Dobara Alvida'
Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies