8 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed, 20 injured

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 16 2020, 09:06am ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2020, 09:33am ist
Over forty people are believed to be injured with four of them critical, as per media reports.

Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack, Odisha, on Thursday after the train hit a guard van of a goods train at about 7 am today.

"Twenty people were injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. No casualty reported till now," says Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway. 

