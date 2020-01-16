8 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed, 20 injured

Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack, Odisha, on Thursday after the train hit a guard van of a goods train at about 7 am today.
"Twenty people were injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. No casualty reported till now," says Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway.
Over forty people are believed to be injured with four of them critical, as per media reports.
Odisha: Seven coaches derailed and several people injured after Lokmanya Tilak Express hits a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon at about 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/5w6xRXOzF7
— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020
