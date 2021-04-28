80 lakh register for Covid-19 vaccination in first three hours on Wednesday

After initial hiccups, nearly 80 lakh people managed to register online for the mass vaccination drive beginning May 1 even as the Covid-19 death toll in the country crossed the two-lakh mark on Wednesday.

The Centre opened registration for the vaccination drive to every one above 18 years who will be eligible to get the jabs offered by state governments and private hospitals from May 1.

However, several states expressed inability to launch the vaccination drive on Saturday citing non-availability of vaccines and accused the Modi government of hijacking the entire quota of vaccines.

As India added 3.60 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, people rushed to register themselves for the vaccination drive when the Co-WIN platform opened registrations for all above 18 years of age at 4:00 pm

“There have been 79,65,729 registrations on Co-WIN today, most of these in the last three hours (16:00-19:00 hours) and mostly of the 18-44 age group,” said R S Sharma, the chairman of the Empowered Group tasked to look after the technology aspect of the Covid response.

“We have seen a traffic of 55,000 hits per second. System functioning as expected,” Sharma said.

Users faced trouble registering on the Co-WIN platform, which is mandatory to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Failed multiple times to register on cowin website,” Palash Jain, from NIT Tiruchirapalli, said on Twitter.

A health ministry statement said the Co-Win platform received 383 million hits in the first three hours since the registrations opened at 4:00 p.m. – with the initial response as high as 2.7 million hit per minute.

The Co-WIN platform delivered as many as 1.45 crore SMS messages in the three-hour period.

At 4.35 pm, a tweet from the verified Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu mobile application said the CoWIN portal was working and that there was a minor glitch at 4:00 p.m., which was fixed.

“Vaccination appointments for 18 plus will be possible once the state governments and private vaccination centres schedule vaccination sessions. Registration is happening on cowin.gov.in,” the Aarogya Setu app said on its Twitter handle.