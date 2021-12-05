8,895 new Covid-19 cases in India; Bihar adds 2,426 backlog deaths

India on Sunday reported 8,895 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,796 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data. The deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included backlog deaths from Bihar and Kerala.
Bihar has reconciled 2,426 deaths adjusted in Sundays numbers. Kerala too cleared a backlog of 263 deaths, taking the death toll far higher, the Ministry said.
India has detected 4 cases of Omicron so far.
More to follow...
