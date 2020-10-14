9, including minor, dead as wall collapses in Hyderabad

9, including 2-month-old, dead as wall collapses due to rain in Hyderabad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2020, 08:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 08:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Nine, including a two-month-old, died in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain, multiple news reports said. The incident took place in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda. 

At least 11 people have died in Telangana after incessant rains over 48 hours lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh too was badly hit.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted about the incident on Wednesday.

"HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar,” he tweeted.

Separately, a 40-year-old woman and her daughter also died after the roof of their house collapsed at Ibrahimpatnam area on Tuesday areas. The woman and her 15-year-old daughter died on the spot, while her son escaped with minor injuries when the roof of their old house collapsed around 8.00 pm, police said.

In its weather warning for Telangana, the Met Centre in Hyderabad said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on October 14.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Rainfall

What's Brewing

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

DH Toon | Ex-Cong spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

DH Toon | Ex-Cong spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joins BJP

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

 