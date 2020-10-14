9, including 2-month-old, dead as wall collapses due to rain in Hyderabad

Nine, including a two-month-old, died in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain, multiple news reports said. The incident took place in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda.

At least 11 people have died in Telangana after incessant rains over 48 hours lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh too was badly hit.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted about the incident on Wednesday.

"HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar,” he tweeted.

...from where I will be going to Karwan The rains this year have been unprecedented & I appeal to all of you to stay indoors. If you are facing any difficulties, you can reach out to me on phone. All my corporators and MLAs are on field & will be there for whatever is required — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

Separately, a 40-year-old woman and her daughter also died after the roof of their house collapsed at Ibrahimpatnam area on Tuesday areas. The woman and her 15-year-old daughter died on the spot, while her son escaped with minor injuries when the roof of their old house collapsed around 8.00 pm, police said.

In its weather warning for Telangana, the Met Centre in Hyderabad said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on October 14.

(With PTI inputs)