96% of Covid-19 patients on oxygen in Mumbai not jabbed: Report

As many as 96 per cent of the 1,900 Covid-19 patients who are currently on oxygen support in hospitals in Mumbai have not taken even a single shot of the Covid-19 vaccines, according to a report by The Times of India.

"96 per cent of the patients who are admitted on oxygen beds in 186 hospitals of Mumbai are unvaccinated. Otherwise, we have seen so far that vaccinated people are not reaching ICUs. We have 21 lakh vaccine doses available with us. The current hurdle in ensuring the entire adult population is vaccinated is the 84-day gap between the two doses. Our vaccination percentage is the best in India," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal was quoted as saying in a TV interview ny TOI.

Chahal also cautioned people against assuming that the Omicron variant is just flu, adding that it is important to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

BMC officials told the publication that unlike the first two waves of Covid-19, restrictions or lockdowns would not be imposed based on the case positivity rate. Instead, curbs will come into place only if there is a steep hike in the hospitalisations and demand for medical oxygen.

So far, the BMC has administered both doses of the vaccine to over one crore, while 90 lakh have received one shot. Officials said that Covid-19 related deaths, however, are under control, with 19 deaths reported over the past 16 days. "Even though Mumbai has one lakh active cases, only 10 tonnes of oxygen is being used," Chahal was quoted as saying

