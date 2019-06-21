A Bill in RS pending for 32 years: Venkaiah Naidu

One of the 33 Bills under consideration of Rajya Sabha is pending for the past 32 years, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaih Naidu said on Friday as he called for changes in way proposed laws are handled in Parliament.

Of the 33 bills pending in the Upper House, he told Rajya Sabha MPs that there are three, which are still hanging fir more than 20 years. The Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill is pending for 32 years.

Three bills are pending for 10-20 years while 14 are pending for 5-10 years and another 10 for less than five years, he said.

Calling for a wider debate, he said 22 bills passed by the previous Lok Sabha lapsed when the House was dissolved as the Upper House did not give its assent.

"We need to have a rethink on whether there is a need for lapsing of Bills. There is a need for a wider debate on automatic lapse of Bills with the dissolution of Lok Sabha," Naidu said in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour.

On pending bills in Rajya Sabha, he said one should think whether one considers a Bill not passed in five years in the Upper House as lapsed.

Naidu said the long pendency was "not a happy situation" and it does not reflect good on Parliament.

"We should also reflect why there is a large gap between the number of Bills passed in 16th Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha," he said.

Raising the issue of disruptions, he said it riases "negative perception". There is a growing perception that democracy is in danger because of dysfunctional Parliament, he added.

"I am deeply disturbed by the recent happenings. Sometimes, I cannot even sleep. I am really disturbed (at disruptions)... This downslide should end," he added.