A look at stubble burning cases in Punjab, Haryana in past ten days

The air quality of Punjab and Haryana has been experiencing a severe plunge. One of the alleged reasons behind this pollution is the ongoing stubble burning in those states.

While stubble burning, farmers set their fields on fire to in order to clear off the crop residue.

In a report released by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, Punjab and Haryana have witnessed the highest number of paddy residue burning cases between October 25 to November 3, 2022 among UP, Delhi, MP and Rajasthan.

Here is graph monitoring the real-time paddy residue burning events on the following dates:

While Punjab witnessed 181 cases of stubble burning on October 25, there have been 2,666 cases of stubble burning recorded on November 3, accounting to an increase of 13.73 per cent in the meantime.

Haryana on the other hand had 12 cases of stubble burning on October 25, as opposed to 181 in Punjab on the same day. Today, there have been 128 such incidents in Haryana.

In the past ten days, Haryana has witnessed a 9.66 per cent increase in the number of stubble burning cases.