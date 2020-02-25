A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture: Taj Mahal and an inquisitive Trump 

US President Donald Trump was so awestruck by the beauty of the Taj Mahal during his visit on Monday, that he asked his guide a flurry of questions about the iconic building.

The US president wanted to know almost everything about the Monument of Love - from its makers to the history behind it and also its special features.

Trump's guide Nitin Singh said that Trump and his wife Melania, who had also accompanied him, evinced the deep interest in knowing about the architectural grandeur of the building.

"He asked about the maker of the Taj... where the artists were brought from... the places from where the raw material (marble) procured... where the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan was imprisoned," Nitin said.

Trump also asked about the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj Mahal, the double domes and Diana's Bench (named after the British princess, who sat on it during her visit in 1992).

The US president also asked about the water channels inside the Taj Mahal.

"Taj Mahal inspires awe... A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture," the US president wrote in the visitors' book at the entrance of the building.

A resident of Katra Phulel in the city, Nitin found the Trump couple inquisitive and lively. "It was a wonderful moment for me," he said.

Nitin had earlier worked as a guide for several foreign dignitaries, including the Israel president Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and others.