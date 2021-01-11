AAP MLA Somnath Bharti detained after controversial remark on UP health services, ink thrown on him

Aam Admi Party (AAP) legislator from Delhi Somnath Bharti was on Monday detained by the police after a case was registered against him for his controversial remarks on health services in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, ink was thrown on Bharti, allegedly by an activist of a saffron outfit in Raebareli when he was on his way to visit one of the hospitals there.

Although the police officials refused to confirm if Bharti was arrested, sources said that he has been 'detained' by the police in Amethi, where a case was lodged against him over the remarks on UP health services.

According to the sources, Bharti allegedly said that ''births are taking place in UP hospitals, not of human beings but of dogs''. The AAP legislator said that the conditions of schools and hospitals in UP is ''very bad''.

Sources said that a youth threw black ink on Bharti just after he stepped out of a government guest house in Raebareli. The MLA chased the alleged youth but he managed to escape. Police said that they are investigating the matter.

Bharti alleged that it was the handiwork of BJP workers. ''The BJP government in the state is scared.....it knows that the poor conditions of the schools and hospitals in the state will be exposed if we go there and therefore, it is trying to thwart our visit,'' he alleged.

Bharti was on a two-day visit to Raebareli and Amethi to meet party workers and leaders in the two districts and review the preparations for the forthcoming panchayat polls in the state. AAP has announced that it will also contest the forthcoming assembly election in UP.