Accept coronavirus as part of life, says NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

Accept coronavirus as part of life: Sharad Pawar

Mrityunjay Bose
  • May 20 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 16:22 ist
NCP founder-President Sharad Pawar (PTI File Photo)

In what comes as a significant statement, NCP founder-President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday called for highest level of precautions and accept COVID-19 as part of life. 

"....Corona(virus) disease will not be completely eradicated shortly. It is necessary to accept the corona as a part of life, beware of it and create awareness among the masses about health care," said Pawar, one of the seniormost and experienced politician of India. 

The four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister,  said that in Japan, people wear masks, look after personal hygiene as part of their routine social life.

Pawar's statement comes a day after he had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

"I had a discussion with the Chief Minister on situation in state and the challenges faced by the administration and preventive measures to provide relief to various sections,' said the former union minister,  who handled the Agriculture and Defence portfolios.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Pawar urged  people to wear gloves, use masks, sanitizers, wash their hands with soap from time to time to prevent coronavirus infection. 

Pawar,  who was the Vice Chairman of the Disaster Management Authority set up by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also appealed to the Information Department to spread social awareness among the masses about the preventive measures for Corona.

