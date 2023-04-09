Active Covid cases in country climb to 32,814

The death toll has increased to 5,30,965 with 11 deaths

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 09 2023, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 10:42 ist
The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. Credit: DH Photo

India logged 5,357 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 32,814, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,965 with 11 deaths. While three deaths were reported from Gujarat, two were from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh besides one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,56,616)

The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,92,837 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

