Activist Teesta Setalvad detained by Gujarat ATS in Mumbai

Activist Teesta Setalvad detained by Gujarat ATS

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 25 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 17:57 ist
Teesta Setalvad. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Gujarat ATS detained activist Teesta Setalvad and took her to Santacruz police station in Mumbai on Saturday.

More to follow...

India News
Teesta Setalvad

