Actress alleges of sexual assault at mall in Kochi

An actress has alleged of sexual assault at a leading mall in Kochi city.

The police identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footages.

The actress said in a social media post on Thursday night that one man groped her at the hypermarket in the mall and stalked her.

With the post going viral, the Kochi city police launched a probe without waiting for a formal complaint from the actress as it was a case of sexual assault.

Police sources said that from the CCTV footage it is quite evident that two youths came near her and one of them touched her inappropriately. Hence a case would be registered.

The two are learnt to be held and quizzed by the police.

The young actress said in the post that, "Being a woman has been very tiring, to be on guard every minute as you step out of your house. To watch my clothes when I bend and turn. To guard my chest with my arms in a crowd… And on the days I’m home, I worry about my mother, my sister, my friends who have to do the same things. It is all because of these sick men. You take away our safety. You take away our comfort and the joy of our womanhood. I despise you,” the actor wrote.

Kerala Women's Commission of suo motto registered a case based on the actress's allegation on social media. The commission is likely to record her statement on Saturday.