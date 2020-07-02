Advisory issued for Goa MLAs ahead of monsoon session

As Goa gears up to host its first state assembly session amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Speaker of the state legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar on Thursday advised all MLAs to get themselves tested for Covid-19, even as lawmakers have also been advised to not conduct meetings or participate in public functions in enclosed spaces.

“Due to the prevailing situation in the country and Goa, it is advised to all members that it would be prudent not to have any meetings, briefings, and other activities which result in gatherings in an enclosed space. This is particularly in view of the assembly (monsoon) session that is scheduled to commence on July 27,” Goa’s Secretary Legislature Namrata Ulman said in an advisory to all legislators.

The advisory comes at a time when one ruling BJP MLA from South Goa district has already been diagnosed for Covid-19, along with three members of his family.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Thursday, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said that it would be better if the state’s MLAs get themselves tested for Covid-19, because exigencies of their profession require them to interact with the public, especially in Covid-stricken areas.

"Definitely, it is better to have tests done. MLAs often have to rush to sites where Covid-19 cases are detected. People expect MLAs to help. By default they come in touch with some persons there when they reach the spot," Patnekar said.

"I request all MLAs to go for self-testing. It is my appeal to them," he added.