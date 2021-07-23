Afghan President calls Danish Siddiqui's father

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday called Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui, the father of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was recently killed during an exchange of fire between soldiers of Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the militants of the Taliban at Spin Boldak in the Kandahar district of Afghanistan.
Ghani extended his “deep condolences” to the father of the slain photojournalist during the phone-call, a spokesperson of his office said. The Afghan President said that his death was a great loss for the journalism fraternity.
Also read: Danish Siddiqui: A people's photographer
Siddiqui was covering the war between the ANDSF and the Taliban in Afghanistan for Reuters over the past few weeks. He was embedded with the special forces of the ANDSF.
