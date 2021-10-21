After 100-crore vaccines mark, focus now on the unvaccinated, second dose beneficiaries

After India achieved the significant milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, the focus will now shift to the unvaccinated citizens and those who have only received the first dose.

According to V K Paul, member (health) Niti Ayog and Chairman of the government's Covid Task Force, the focus of the immunisation drive would now shift to ensure vaccination of the maximum number of the 94 crore eligible beneficiaries.

A little over nine months after launching the immunisation drive on January 16, nearly 75 per cent of India's 94 crore adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19, while 31 per cent of the total eligible beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated.

Paul said about 10 crore individuals due for their second dose of the vaccine were yet to turn up for immunisation.

“It is now unfinished work that we must accomplish and send reminders to those individuals to take their second dose,” he said.

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said shortly after the 100-crore milestone was crossed around 9:50 am on Thursday.

Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/MUObjQKpga — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Modi visited the RML Hospital in the national capital to acknowledge the contribution of healthcare workers who played a crucial role in the fight against Covid-19 that had crippled the world economy.

“The country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India and its citizens,” the Prime Minister said.

India has relied on Serum Institute produced Covishield, indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Russian-made Sputnik V for the vaccination drive.

Covishield has emerged as the mainstay of the vaccination drive, accounting for 88.58 per cent of the total doses administered and Covaxin has been given to 11.46 per cent of beneficiaries. Sputnik V has been given to a miniscule number of beneficiaries.

“It took us 279 days to reach here. Only 52 per cent of Indians have received at least a single dose so far. 70 million people aged 45+ are yet to get even a single dose. Miles to go,” said Rijo M. John, Adjunct Professor, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences.

India celebrated the 100-crore vaccination milestone in style with ships blaring horns at various ports, public announcements being made at airports, train stations and bus terminals. The Archeological Survey of India illuminated monuments under its care to celebrate the occasion.

