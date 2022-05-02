After Cong breakup, PK's cryptic 'back to start' tweet

After breakup with Congress, Prashant Kishor tweets cryptic 'back to start' message

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 11:34 ist

Days after he separated ways with the grand old party, Prashant Kishor seems to have a different political plan.

In a cryptic message about going back to his starting point Bihar as he completes 10 years in the field of political strategising, Kishor tweeted, "As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance, शुरुआत #बिहार से"

Kishor, who had been part of the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, later became a poll strategist for several non-NDA parties.

He had handled the poll strategy of the TMC in the West Bengal Assembly polls and for the DMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He had also been a poll strategist for the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls.

 

India News
Indian Politics
Prashant Kishor

