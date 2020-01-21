After I-T raids, actress Rashmika Mandanna submits documents

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, on whose premises Income-Tax officials had conducted raids last week, appeared for an enquiry, along with her father Madan Mandanna, here, on Tuesday morning.

She arrived at the office of Principal Commissioner for I-T, at Nazarbad, in the city. She was accompanied by nine persons, including auditors and accountants, who carried two backpacks and a kitbag.

Madan Mandanna said, “The I-T officials have sought some documents and we are here to submit them”. It has to be recalled that the raids were conducted on the house of the actor in Virajpet town in Kodagu district and also on other premises in Virajpet taluk last Friday.