After row over remarks on women, Ramdev apologises

Days after his obscene and sexist comments on women sparked a furore and triggered a controversy, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev expressed regret and apologised for his remarks.

Ramdev’s apology came after the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) sent a notice to him.

Several women activist groups, including Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and politicians had objected to Ramdev's comment.

Read | 'Women look good also without clothes,' says Ramdev

“We had sent the notice to Baba Ramdev alias Ram Kisan Yadav for his comments made in Thane on women. Subsequent to it, he had apologised,” MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said.

Ramdev’s comments came at the Yoga Science Camp and Women’s Meeting organised by Patanjali Yoga Peeth and Mumbai Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti in Thane city last week.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, artist and activist, were present at the event.

“….women look good in sarees, they look great in salwar suits….and in my view they look good even if they don’t wear anything…,” said Ramdev bursting into laughter.

The video of the comment went viral on social media platforms inviting ire against Ramdev.