After Tablighi, returning migrants escalate AP's COVID-19 cases

After the wave of cases connected to the Tablighi Jamaat, the returning migrants and Chennai’s Koyambedu market is spiraling the COVID-19 case numbers in Andhra Pradesh.

The state has till Monday(May 18) morning reported a total of 2,432 positive cases, including 150 migrants who returned from various states in the last two weeks.

Out of these 150 cases, 101 are from Maharashtra alone – which is the worst affected state in the country. 26 are those returned from Gujarat; 11 from Rajasthan, Odisha – 10 and one each from Karnataka and West Bengal. 25 of them have recovered.

A DH analysis shows that in the last eight days (May 11 to 18), AP has recorded 337 new positive cases, out of which 123 are migrants and 139 are people who have returned from the Koyambedu vegetable market.

Thus, the two new COVID-19 case counting heads have contributed to over 85 percent of AP’s total fresh cases of just over a week.

The state’s aggressive testing – 4,658 tests per million population as of Monday – helped in revealing many infected people thus containing them from becoming super spreaders. The daily new cases figures in AP were in the 80s continuously for several days the before last week.

While new case figures of last week declined to under 50, with Fridays’ exception of 57, Koyambedu connection is now keeping the health machinery edgy.

21 out of the 36 new cases on Thursday (May 14) and 28 out of 57 cases on Friday (May 15) are from Koyambedu.

While Kurnool and Guntur are the worst affected districts because of the Nizamuddin event; Koyambedu has hit Chittoor and Nellore, Tamil Nadu border districts, the most.

63 out of AP’s 139 Koyambedu cases are from Chittoor district alone which shares a very long, porous border with Tamil Nadu. About 800 people, with suspected Koyambedu connections, were tracked and tested in Chittoor alone.

With Koyambedu cases reported from half of AP’s 13 districts, chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has directed officials to be on high alert ensuring screening, quarantining for the market returnees.

Koyambedu, a massive vegetable bazaar in Chennai, has become the single largest source of COVID-19 cases in Tami Nadu.