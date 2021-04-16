Aggressive Covid-19 vaccination: Centre gives states UK example over effort to bend the curve

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two-lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 37th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 15,69,743, comprising 10.98 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate dropped to 87.80 per cent.

Read: Centre asks states to ensure availability of essential supplies, stop panic buying by consumers

The Centre in the last few meetings has advised the states to adopt an aggressive vaccination drive and implement curbs to contain the spread of the coronavirus. According to an Indian Express report, the states have been given the example of the United Kingdom that thwarted the surge in coronavirus cases because of a new variant last December 2020, by implementing an aggressive vaccination drive and containment in the form of a lockdown.

According to some sources who have spoken to Indian Express, the states have been told: "When people say that the UK, which has a population of 6.6 crore, has vaccinated 2/3rds of its population and the (case) numbers have come down as a result – that is a fallacious narrative. Because if you look at scientific papers on the UK, they are saying the numbers came down because they (the UK) vaccinated large numbers under strict lockdown. Therefore, containment was done. But when you don’t have a lockdown, micro-containment has to be done, the movement has to be restricted, and people have to be tested."

As per the sources, the central team visiting the coronavirus-hit states have reported that the healthcare workers suffering from extreme fatigue. The states have been told that they should have a roster and get a day off and also informed that they have the provision of utilising NHM (National Health Mission) funds to take people on contract.

Also read: Covid-19 is deadlier in Brazil than in India and no one knows why

The Centre on Thursday also directed state governments to take steps to stop panic buying by people and ensure there is no hike in prices of key supplies, according to a PTI report.

In a letter written to state governments, Additional Secretary in Union Consumer Affairs Ministry Nidhi Khare said due to sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, concerns have been raised about "availability of essential commodities to the common man at fair prices."

To maintain smooth supplies, the states have been asked to keep operations of grocery stores/warehouses and chemist shops outside the restrictions under Section 144.

(With agency inputs)