Agnipath keeps Bihar, UP burning as more trains set afire

Agnipath keeps Bihar, UP burning, more trains set afire

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 17 2022, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 09:49 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Amid protest against new military recruitment scheme Agnipath, a mob on Friday morning set two coaches of a passenger train on fire in Bihar, according to multiple media reports. 

According to reports, the coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station of Hajipur-Barauni railway line. 

Another train was set ablaze at Luckeesarai Junction in the state. "They were stopping me from shooting a video and even snatched away my phone. Four to five compartments have been affected," Police told ANI, adding that passengers managed to proceed on their own.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, a crowd gathered at the Railway Station tried to pelt stone but the police dispersed them. Soon after, some students attempted to break window pane and set fire to an empty isolated train, SP RK Nayyar told ANI.

"Attempts of dousing the fire are under way," he added. 

Yesterday, trains were set ablaze and blocked, and public vehicles attacked as protests over 'Agnipath' swept across several places in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana on Thursday amid partisan political voices in favour and against the new recruitment scheme for the defence forces that has set off a firestorm.

Also Read —  Centre rejects criticism against Agnipath, issues 'myth vs facts' document

Bihar bore the brunt of the violence with trains set ablaze, window panes of buses smashed and passersby, including a BJP MLA, pelted with stones on Thursday, the second day of the protest against the scheme which envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.

Police fired teargas shells and used baton to break up protests by angry youngsters who blocked railway tracks, threw burning tyres on roads, and performed push-ups and other drills on the streets against the new recruitment policy.

More to follow...

