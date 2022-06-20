Agnipath protests: States on alert amid calls for Bharat Bandh

Several states were on alert and stepped up security amid calls for Bharat bandh on Monday as the discontent over the armed forces short term recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' grew.

The Centre, on Saturday, sent a note of caution to all states and Union Territories (UTs) regarding tackling the continued agitations on this count.

The letter signed by Deputy Secretary to Central government, Archana Varma, has been addressed to all Chief Secretaries, Advisors to Administrators of all states and UTs, state and UT Director Generals of Police and Police Commissioners of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

"As per the information, there have been protests against the Agnipath scheme mainly in the form of gatherings, dharnas, demonstrations, marches, arson etc, including damage to public property. In social media a call for Bharat Bandh and protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on 20.06. 2022 is under circulation. There is a likelihood that the protest may continue for some time," the letter read.

In view of the above, the letter said "It would be imperative to put in place adequate security arrangements at important installations and facilities, especially Railway stations/lines, National Highways and important government officers to maintain law and order, peace, and tranquility."

States, districts warn agitators, step up security

Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said.

"In view of the bandh called by certain organisations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday," School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI on Sunday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.

Kerala police on Sunday said its entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence or destruction of public property. State police chief (SPC) Anil Kant issued guidelines to the personnel to prevent violence against the public as well as forced closure of businesses, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre said.

Faridabad police have tightened security in view of the call for a possible Bharat Bandh.

"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.

Govt stands its ground

With the government standing its ground on the contentious 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces, the three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the new policy and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted.

There was a comparative lull after the stormy protests which rocked several states during the past four days including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana, while peaceful agitations were held in several places.

Under the scheme, youngsters between 17.5 and 23 years of age will be recruited for a period of four years, following which 75 per cent of them will have to take compulsory retirement sans pension while the remainder will continue serving. The selection will be made based on their performance.

Railways bear brunt

The Indian Railway, which endured the brunt of the violence, cancelled 483 train on Sunday due to protests.

According to officials, the railways cancelled 229 mail/express trains and 254 passenger trains due to the agitations. Additionally, eight mail/express trains were partially cancelled.

The railways' East Central Zone, which was the worst hit, cancelled 29 trains connecting Kolkata and other places in West Bengal with the country's northern region, including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, on Sunday.

The railways has been a soft target of protesters and has suffered major loss of property due to arson and rioting.

(With PTI inputs)